CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. — The Secret Service has intercepted a number of suspicious packages addressed to former President Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Late Tuesday, the U.S. Secret Service recovered a package addressed to Clinton, the agency stated on Wednesday.

According to an official who was not authorized to publicly talk about the investigation, the device was a "functional explosive device," the Associated Press reported.

On Wednesday morning, another package, addressed to Obama at his Washington, D.C. home, was intercepted as well by the agency, the Secret Service reported.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them," commented the Secret Service.

The Time Warner Center, headquarters of CNN, has also been evacuated over a suspicious package.

Law enforcement officials are not taking any chances and are trying to determine if these incidences are related.

They evacuated The Time Warner Center after finding a suspicious package in the mail room there.

There were reports Wednesday morning that a suspicious package had been addressed to the White House, however, the Secret Service is saying that is not the case.

They did intercept packages addressed to Hillary Clinton in West Chester County and a package that was found at a mail-sorting facility addressed to former President Barack Obama. All former presidents' mail is screened away from their homes.

Spectrum News has been told that authorities had to detonate these packages themselves; the procedure is that they move the package off site to an area where they can safely detonate them to see what exactly is inside.

These incidents could be linked to a pipe bomb that was sent to liberal billionaire George Soros' home. The package that was sent to Soros, who is a major donor to the Democratic party, actually did make it into his mailbox.

That mailbox is located far away from his home and officials were able to safely detonate that one as well.

In Florida, the Sunrise Police Department is investigating a possible suspicious package at a city building where Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has an office in.

The White House condemned the attempted attacks.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," stated White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement.