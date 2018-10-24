NATIONWIDE — The numbers are in and it appears there is at least one winner.

A record $1.6 billion were up for grabs Tuesday night in the Mega Millions lottery jackpot. According to South Carolina's lottery website, a winning ticket was sold in that state.

The numbers drawn in Tuesday night's drawing are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

The jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever.

The Florida Lottery is reporting that multiple tickets matched all five numbers but did not have the correct Mega ball. Three of those tickets are worth $1 million and another player used a megaplier to bump their ticket up to $3 million.

Lottery officials said 36 tickets across the country matched 5 out of 6 numbers.

The lump sum of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize is $904 million.

But if you didn't win, don't worry. You can take a shot at the $620 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday night.