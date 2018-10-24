ORLANDO, Florida — A troubled sports bar in Orange County, where multiple shootings have happened in just the past few months, is now shut down.

Happy Place Sports Bar in Orlando evicted

Fatal shooting just occurred Monday

According to Orange County officials, the Happy Place Sports Bar has been evicted by the Shoppes of Southland Plaza property owners.

On Monday, a fatal shooting was reported at the bar off Southland Boulevard, just off Orange Blossom Trail. Shooting victim Adrian Manrique Peralta, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In September, five people were shot at the bar during an incident involving a security guard, killing 20-year-old Edgar Rivera and leaving another person in critical condition.

In the past year, deputies have responded to the Happy Place over 30 times for various crimes.