BITHLO, Fla. — An overnight house fire in Orange County has claimed the life of one person and sent another to the hospital.

It happened on Sherman Street, just off Old Cheney Highway in the Bithlo area, where 13 units from the Orange County Fire Rescue were called out to put out the flames.

Video courtesy @OrangeCoSheriff of the house fire on Sherman Ave earlier this morning. Live update at 5 a.m. pic.twitter.com/d74xDyFhDa — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 24, 2018

The flames ripped through a home and one person inside did not make it and a second person was rushed to the hospital.

Family members have been out in the area all morning and while Spectrum News 13 has not found out who the victims were, yet but according to neighbors here one victim was a mother.

Check back for more information.