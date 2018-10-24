ORLANDO, Florida — Were you stuck in downtown Orlando traffic last weekend?

The downtown area was marred with congestion due to significant closures along Orange Avenue and Church Street due to a special event, IMMERSE 2018 by Creative City Project , taking the street over. It caught many drivers by surprise.

So the big question is could we see anything like that this weekend as well? As it turns out, the City of Orlando is harboring multiple events over the weekend that will close some of the area’s roadways as well.

First off, several downtown streets will be closed beginning at 3 a.m. Sunday morning until 3 a.m. Monday morning for the Festival Calle Orange Orlando, one of Central Florida's largest celebrations of Latin culture.

The event boasts entertainment with four stages and music from over twenty renowned national and international artists.

Magnolia Avenue will be CLOSED from Concord Street to Livingston Street.

Amelia Street will be CLOSED from Orange Avenue to Geneva Place.

Livingston Street will be CLOSED from Magnolia Avenue to Rosalind Avenue.

Rosalind Avenue will be CLOSED from Robinson Avenue to Livingston Street.

If you are heading out to Orlando's popular Thornton Park district on Saturday, you need to be aware that a small portion of Washington Street will be shut down east of Lake Eola on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. It's the Thornton Park District's Annual Halloween Party. That will also mean more foot traffic than usual in the area as well.

Washington Street will be CLOSED from Hill Avenue to Hyer Avenue.

Central Boulevard or Robinson Street will be better bets as alternates if you are just passing through.

For more information on Festival Calle Orange Orlando, head to its Eventbrite page .