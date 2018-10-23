NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — With Florida red tide now a major concern in Brevard County, Volusia County is now testing for the algae.

County officials began testing Tuesday at three locations, including Hiles Beach approach in New Smyrna Beach.

Happening now: volusia county is testing for red tide in three different locations today, this sampling is from hiles Beach approach in new Smyrna Beach @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/jB5xFHziA3 — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) October 23, 2018

High concentrations of Karenia Brevis, also known as Florida red tide, began popping up at Brevard County's beaches last week, resulting in thousands of dead fish littering the beach, and respiratory issues affecting beachgoers and residents alike.

Last week Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation reported background concentrations of K. brevis had made its way to Volusia county's coast.

However, over the weekend Volusia County Beach Safety denied there was any evidence of red tide at any of its beaches. Officials said it would monitor testing throughout the week.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.