ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents being asked to boil their water near downtown after a water main break yesterday that caused flooding in one area.

Water main breaks in downtown Orlando neighborhood

OUC to help impacted residents in area

Summerlin Avenue closed indefinitely

The watermain break happened along Summerlin Avenue and Concord Street. This is not the first time there's been a water main break along Summerlin near Downtown Orlando.

Orlando Utilities Commission says a 20-inch pipe burst, causing a huge hole in the road. Thirteen homes in this area are impacted by the break.

"The pipe is 80 years old, so it’s an older pipe. For us its a duticle iron pipe," said Tim Trudell, an OUC spokesperson.

At one point water began to flood the road and a nearby parking lot where a car was damaged. Crews with OUC had to drain the water from this area before they could begin making repairs.

Last August, crews were out here working on a watermain break that also happened here on Summerlin Ave.

It flooded a portion of the road between Jackson and South Street. The pipe that ruptured was also 80 years old.

Officials said it may be a few days before everything is back to normal.