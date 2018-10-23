ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents being asked to boil their water near downtown after a water main break yesterday that caused flooding in one area.
- Water main breaks in downtown Orlando neighborhood
- OUC to help impacted residents in area
- Summerlin Avenue closed indefinitely
The watermain break happened along Summerlin Avenue and Concord Street. This is not the first time there's been a water main break along Summerlin near Downtown Orlando.
Orlando Utilities Commission says a 20-inch pipe burst, causing a huge hole in the road. Thirteen homes in this area are impacted by the break.
"The pipe is 80 years old, so it’s an older pipe. For us its a duticle iron pipe," said Tim Trudell, an OUC spokesperson.
At one point water began to flood the road and a nearby parking lot where a car was damaged. Crews with OUC had to drain the water from this area before they could begin making repairs.
Last August, crews were out here working on a watermain break that also happened here on Summerlin Ave.
It flooded a portion of the road between Jackson and South Street. The pipe that ruptured was also 80 years old.
Officials said it may be a few days before everything is back to normal.