ORLANDO, Fla. — Light onshore winds may carry in a stray shower or two today, otherwise plan on partly cloudy skies.

High temperatures will remain close to the seasonal average, in the mid-80s.

Temperatures near normal

Occasional minor showers

Late week rain chance

Boaters may face a passing shower or two today along the coast.

Winds from the east will turn northeast around 5 to 10 knots, generating a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway. In the nearshore waters, waves of 3 to 4 feet will be considered fair for surfing.

High temperatures will remain close to the seasonal average, in the mid-80s. More clouds will be noticeable as a stalled boundary to our south starts to lift north.

This setup may also generate a minor shower on Wednesday, but the rain chance will overall be low. That changes on Thursday when a warm front passes and moisture increases ahead of an area of low pressure moving across the central Gulf coast.

This will ultimately drag a front through on Friday with a continued elevated risk of showers.

By Saturday, the front will clear the area, sending temperatures back to the 70s for highs and 50s for lows by the weekend. The tropics are primarily quiet in the Atlantic at this time.

There is one suspect area that may feature development over open water, several hundred miles from the Leeward Islands. It should cause no threat to Florida.

