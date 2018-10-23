ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Orlando today to rally for the Democratic ticket.

Former VP-Joe Biden to appear at Orlando rally for Sen. Bill Nelson

GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis in Orlando

It comes one day after he rallied for Senator Bill Nelson and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum - in Tampa and Jacksonville.

Today Biden will be joined by Senator Nelson, Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. The rally is happening at the Cheyenne Saloon in Downtown Orlando.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and the rally starts at 3:45 p.m.

Florida's Republican nominee for Governor Ron DeSantis also makes a stop in Central Florida today, campaigning ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

He's scheduled to appear at "Church at the Cross" Baptist Church in Orlando at 1:30 for a Pastors Outreach event. That is located at 700 Good Homes Road.

Before that he'll be in Jacksonville for a major endorsement announcement.

He'll close out his day in Miami at a Jewish Unity rally.