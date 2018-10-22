WASHINGTON - Thousands of Central American migrants are continuing their trek to the United States border, but President Trump is vowing to stop them, describing the walking caravan as filled with hardened criminals.

Calling for an overhaul of U.S. immigration laws

Threatening to deploy the military to the border

Promising to cut off aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

By the thousands, migrants are moving north, making their way through Mexico, and heading toward the southern border. For many of those making the journey, the goal is to flee poverty and violence at home.

Trump is threatening to call in the military to stop the migrants and is pressing for action by the U.S. Border Patrol, saying the caravan is a national emergency. Trump is placing blame on Democrats, posting on Twitter that they are responsible for what he described as “weak” immigration laws that have allowed undocumented immigrants to cross the border.

“I will seal off the border before they come into this country and I'll bring out our military, not our reserves. I'll bring out our military," Trump said to reporters after a rally in Elko, Nevada, on Saturday night.

At this point, the members of the caravan do not have permission to enter the United States. On Monday, Trump also said he will cut off foreign aid for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, criticizing the countries from not stopping their citizens from joining the group of migrants heading toward the United States.

Immigration is expected to play a role in the midterm elections, with Republicans heavily pushing the issue. Congress has failed in recent years to do anything to overhaul immigration laws both parties agree need to be changed.

A Republican-controlled Congress this year failed to pass multiple immigration bills, including a measure supported by the president to that would have provided $25 billion for border security and a path to citizenship for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children The legislation would have made other changes to immigration law that Democrats and moderate Republicans oppose.

Now, two weeks ahead of the midterm elections, Trump is ramping up has anti-immigrant rhetoric in hopes of exciting his base of voters and vowing to stop a group of Central American migrants heading toward the southern border and calling it a national emergency.

Trump also called for an overhaul of U.S. immigration laws. “Must change laws!” he tweeted, followed by: “Remember the Midterms!”