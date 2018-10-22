PALM COAST, Florida — A Palm Coast massage therapist has been arrested after Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the man recorded a customer undressing.

Justus P. Scott, 35, has been charged with video voyeurism, according to his arrest affidavit.

Scott was a massage therapist at Wellness One Chiropractic between January 2016 and January 2017. Investigators allege that during that period he recorded a woman undressing before a massage appointment.

According to detectives, Scott placed a cell phone in the massage room to record the woman. He allegedly told her he would play some music for her while she fully undressed for her massage.

But deputies said at the same time, Scott Jr. was also allegedly recording her on video, and Sheriff Rick Staly said somehow the victim received the video anonymously.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has confirmed at least one instance of voyeurism. Staly said in a news release that deputies will continue to investigate until they identify any additional alleged victims.

Investigators say they will conduct a forensic analysis of Scott’s computer and electronic devices to do so.

Business owner speaks

Dr. Amberly Parkhurst and her husband have been running the Wellness One Chiropractic in Palm Coast for 10 years and are hoping Scott won’t ruin their longtime reputation.

"We are horrified that this has happened ... we take our business and what we do very seriously. We love our patients and our community, and we're horrified that somebody like this was in our office," Parkhurst said.

Scott reportedly worked for the Parkhursts as a part-time massage therapist for a short four months.

"It was not a good fit," said Dr. Parkhurst, saying he was fired but couldn't say why.

The incident has prompted changes to their practice, and it starts with cellphones.

"We still have three massage therapists, all females, and they are not going to be using their cell phone for any massage, and if a patient would like it, we're going to request that they use their own phone," Parkhurst said.

Investigation continues

One of the sheriff's biggest concerns is that Scott set up a mobile massage business where he visits customers.

"We don't know what goes on in somebody's private residence. You may be calling very innocently, and this person could be taking advantage of women that he's massaging, and they're embarrassed to say anything," Staly said.

Scott was arrested Friday evening at his home. He was being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and was release on $5,000 bond.

The Florida Department of Health said he's had a massage therapist license since July 2013, and right now it’s still clear and active. Officials couldn't say whether they received a complaint, nor could they speak about plans to take action against any practitioner until 10 days after probable cause is found.

The department said any time they discover that a licensed practitioner has been arrested, they monitor the situation for a conviction.

Deputies encourage anyone that believes they may have been a victim of Scott’s alleged voyeurism to contact Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

The investigation is ongoing.