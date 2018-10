ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after an early-morning shooting Monday in Orlando.

At 5:41 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call of an aggravated battery-shots fired at 7400 Southland Boulevard.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials arrived and pronounced one person dead.

Authorities interviewed potential witnesses but said they were uncooperative.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further information has been released.