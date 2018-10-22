ORLANDO, Florida -- A man upset about a flight delay was pepper-sprayed at Orlando International Airport Sunday evening, according to airport officials.

Upset passenger pepper-sprayed at Orlando airport

Officials said he was upset about flight delay

Orlando police took the man into custody

The man was set to board a 6:45 p.m. flight to Salt Lake City near Gate 6, which services JetBlue. However, the flight was delayed until 8:30 p.m. which caused the man to become upset.

Witnesses say the man "went crazy" and starting fighting with a JetBlue employee.

Orlando police officers arrived and pepper-sprayed the man to get him under control. He was then taken into custody.

Nearby passengers were affected by the pepper spray and received treatment at the airport.

No other details were immediately available.