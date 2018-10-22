LAKELAND, Florida — Michael Dunn, the Lakeland city commissioner charged last week with second degree murder in connection with shooting an alleged shoplifter in his store on October 3, resigned his position on the city commission Monday.

City officials said Monday afternoon that they received a hand-delivered letter signed by Dunn tendering his resignation, effective October 20.

City attorney Tim McCausland said the resignation was effective "upon receipt" of the letter.

The city commission will discuss replacing Dunn on the city commission during their next scheduled meeting on October 26.

Dunn was arrested Friday night , more than two weeks after the fatal shooting on October 3.

On that day, he shot an alleged shoplifter at his store, called Vets Army Navy Surplus, in Lakeland.

According to the arrest affidavit, 50-year-old Christobal Lopez put a hatchet down his pants from a display in the store. A witness recalled Lopez saying he would pay for it after it fell from his pants, and he was confronted by Dunn.

The incident was caught on surveillance video. In this footage, Dunn tries to grab Lopez as he’s leaving the store. Dunn then opens fire.

State Attorney Brian Haas and Lakeland Police Chief Larry Giddens briefed the media shortly after the arrest.

"I have determined this case and the actions of Mr. Dunn fall outside of the protection of the 'stand your ground' law," Haas explained. "It is important that this process go forward and that the victim, the victim's family, the defendant, and our community receive fair process and a fair trial, and we are working diligently to accomplish that."

"Although this investigation maybe taken longer than some would’ve liked, we had an obligation to do it right," Giddens said. "That's what we will always to do to insure the citizens of this community can continue to have faith and confidence in us."

A judge ordered Dunn be held without bond during his first appearance in court on Saturday.

Spectrum News reporters Jorja Roman and Stephanie Claytor contributed to this report.