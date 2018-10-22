TAMPA, Fla. — With about two weeks left before election day, campaigning continues across the nation, as well as Florida.

Former VP Joe Biden campaigning in Florida this week

Decision 2018 voting guide

Former Vice President Joe Biden is making the rounds for Democratic candidates and will be in Tampa on Monday.

Candidates Biden will be stumping for are gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and US Sen. Bill Nelson.

Biden will be at the University of South Florida's East Gym, located at 12301 USF Maple Drive on the USF campus. Biden will appear with Nelson, Gillum, Congressman Charlie Crist and Attorney General nominee Sean Shaw.

Doors open at 10:30 for the rally, set to start at noon. Biden also will hold a rally Monday afternoon in Jacksonville.

On Tuesday, Biden will be at the Cheyenne Saloon at Cheyenne 128 W. Church Street. That rally, also will include Nelson, Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Doors open at 3 p.m.