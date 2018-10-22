SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fresh off of last night's gubernatorial debate, polls in several Florida counties will be open today.

Early voting kicks off in four counties Monday throughout Central Florida. Seminole County is opening up their polling stations earlier than a few other counties.

Polls open up at 7 a.m. throughout Seminole County and the convenient thing about early voting is that you don’t have to vote at your designated polling station.

In addition to Seminole, polling locations in Flagler, Lake and Orange counties will remain open for early voting for about two weeks.

In Seminole and Orange counties, early voting runs until November 4. Lake and Flagler county voters have until November 3.

If you're casting a ballot in Orange County, there will be voting centers that accommodate Spanish and Creole-speaking voters.

Registered voters will need a valid picture ID and a signature ID.