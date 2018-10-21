DELTONA, Florida — Authorities in Volusia County are investigating a strong of overnight vehicle break-ins.

Deputies went door-to-door speaking with victims

At least 5 calls received by Sheriff's Office

The break-ins happened on Greenview Drive in Deltona.

Deputies responded at about 7 a.m. Sunday and went door-to-door speaking with residents.

The Sheriff's Office received five calls about break-ins that involved several vehicles.

It wasn't immediately clear what items were stolen.

Deputies said the vehicles were unlocked.