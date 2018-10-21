DELTONA, Florida — Authorities in Volusia County are investigating a strong of overnight vehicle break-ins.
- Deputies went door-to-door speaking with victims
- At least 5 calls received by Sheriff's Office
The break-ins happened on Greenview Drive in Deltona.
Deputies responded at about 7 a.m. Sunday and went door-to-door speaking with residents.
The Sheriff's Office received five calls about break-ins that involved several vehicles.
It wasn't immediately clear what items were stolen.
Deputies said the vehicles were unlocked.