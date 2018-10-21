ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots keep on growing.

Powerball at $620 million; Mega Millions at $1.6 billion

Next drawing for Mega Millions is Tuesday

There was no jackpot winning ticket sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing, and its top prize is now $620 million. The next drawing is Wednesday.

Saturday's winning numbers were 16, 54, 57, 62, 69, with a powerball of 23.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.6 billion in the wake of Friday's drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently tied with the record-setting lottery jackpot and it is bound to become the largest prize in U.S. history as is grows before the next drawing, which is Tuesday.

It costs $2 to play Mega Millions but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.