CALEDONIA, Michigan — It is said that a picture is worth a thousand words.

'Picture perfect' proposal captured at Yosemite National Park

Matthew Dippel shares photo, is looking for couple

Photo has gone viral on Twitter

Well, how about four big ones: Will you marry me?

A Michigan photographer managed to capture a couple's moment while shooting recently at Yosemite National Park in California.

But he can't find the man and woman so he can give them the photo.

"I didn't have a lot of time to act and I already had my settings all ready to go and I just pointed my camera at them and snapped away," Matthew Dippel said.

Dippel asked people at the park if they knew the couple and has now taken his inquiry to social media.

"I posted it in hopes to find them on everything and now on Twitter, it's gone viral," he said.

But despite all the likes and retweets, the "Yosemite Newlyweds" haven't been found.

"I truly hope the photo finds you," Dippel said of the couple. "I've got a pretty solid photo for you and I'd really like to share it with you because it's a truly beautiful moment."