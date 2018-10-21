JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Six people have been shot near a football stadium in Jacksonville, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At least three in critical condition

The shooting happened along A Philip Randolph Boulevard and Pippin Street, just north of the TIAA Bank Field football stadium. The area around A Philip Randolph Boulevard has been closed.

According to authorities, six people were shot while standing outside on a sidewalk. Three are in critical condition.

The injured people range in age from 20s to 70s.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office believes the suspect or suspects were in a gray or silver four-door vehicle. No other description was given. Authorities say the shooter may have been a passenger in the vehicle.

The shooting did not impact the Jacksonville Jaguars game, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.