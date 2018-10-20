ORLANDO, Florida – Universal Orlando has raised its parking prices just days after Disney World raised its parking rates.

Regular parking now costs $25, up from $22. RV and bus parking now costs $30, up from $25 while prime parking is $40, up from $35. Valet parking also increased.

Universal offers free parking after 6 p.m., except during Halloween Horror Nights event nights.

In addition to parking, Disney, on Tuesday, raised prices for annual passes and changed the pricing structure for multi-day tickets.

Universal last raised its parking rates in March.