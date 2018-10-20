ORLANDO, Florida – Universal Orlando has raised its parking prices just days after Disney World raised its parking rates.
Regular parking now costs $25, up from $22. RV and bus parking now costs $30, up from $25 while prime parking is $40, up from $35. Valet parking also increased.
Universal offers free parking after 6 p.m., except during Halloween Horror Nights event nights.
The increase comes just days after Disney World raised its parking prices.
In addition to parking, Disney, on Tuesday, raised prices for annual passes and changed the pricing structure for multi-day tickets.
Universal last raised its parking rates in March.
