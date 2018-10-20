ISTANBUL — The Saudi Royal family has confirmed on Saudi State TV that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a “fistfight” in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

They say after the journalist entered the Saudi Consulate in Turkey, a fist fight broke out that allegedly resulted in his death.

The announcements in Saudi state media came more than two weeks after Khashoggi, 59, entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul for paperwork required to marry his Turkish fiancé, and never came out.

Since his disappearance, the kingdom had rejected Turkish fears he was killed and dismembered there as “baseless,” but growing international pressure and comments by U.S. officials up to President Donald Trump appears to have forced the kingdom to acknowledge the slaying.

Eighteen Saudi nationals are reportedly being detained for investigation.

Among them is two-star Major General Ahmed Al-Asiri, Deputy of the Intelligence Services, who is also one the highest ranking officials with close ties to the Saudi crown prince.

The Saudis will also reportedly release a report of its findings. The commission will consist of national security officials, the foreign ministry, and the interior ministry. It will be led by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

In a statement, the White House “deepest” condolences to Khashoggi’s family, fiancé and friends.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.