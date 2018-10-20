ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Apopka Boulevard and Sugar Pine Road in Orange County.

Troopers said the 65-year-old male pedestrian was standing on the east shoulder of Apopka Blvd. when, for an unknown reason, he entered the northbound lane and into the path of a Ford Mustang.

The pedestrian was hit and transported to Florida Hospital Apopka where he later died.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Friday.

No other information has been released and the crash remains under investigation.