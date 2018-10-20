ORLANDO, Florida – Girls from across Central Florida who love Science, Technology, Engineering and Math were in the spotlight Saturday.

7th annual Tech Sassy Girlz Day Conference

Girl-focused event held at University of Central Florida

Students learned about career options and more

The 7th annual Tech Sassy Girlz Day Conference was held at the University of Central Florida.

Students had the chance to learn about career options in STEM, space exploration with NASA, and more.

"When you come to Tech Sassy Girlz, they get young girls who are interested in STEM," said Aneesale Jiste, a sophomore at Dr. Phillips High School. "They motivate them and they give theme opportunities to help get them to where they want to go."

Spectrum News 13 anchor Tammie Fields served as one of the panelist during a session about the importance of staying safe when using social media.

"If we can impart any amount of knowledge to them, to understand how to move forward, how to brand themselves like we were just talking about, and protect themselves but still use the technology that's available to them, it's important to me," District 48 Rep. Amy Mercado said.

Charter Communications, Spectrum News 13's parent company, is founding sponsor of the event.