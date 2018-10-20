ORLANDO, Florida — A man in Orlando is in critical condition Friday night after he was shot multiple times, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the 24-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at a shopping center at Waterbridge Boulevard and Orange Blossom Trail around 7:45 p.m.

Witnesses allege that the shooting itself happened at Waterbridge Circle and Allister Court.

Investigators say the suspects as described as “two black males.”

The investigation is active and ongoing.