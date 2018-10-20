ORLANDO, Fla. — The summer-like temperatures that have been hanging on for most of this Fall are going to come to an end soon!

Today will still be hotter than average with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. A stalled out front across Central Florida will act as a trigger for a few scattered showers today. The rain will not be widespread nor will there be thunderstorms, just a few passing showers. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of the day.

Early Sunday morning, a cold front will move through the region. This front will send temperatures tumbling back into the lower 80s for afternoon highs, which is more typical for this time of year.

Skies will be partly sunny on Sunday afternoon with mostly clear skies overnight into early Monday morning. Some areas in Marion County will wake up with temperatures in the 40s with most areas feeling temperatures in the 50s and low 60s to start the new work week.

Afternoon temperatures will remain seasonal for this time a year on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-80s with partly sunny skies.

A better chance for scattered showers and some warmer temperatures return by the middle of the upcoming week.

In the tropics, there are no areas of interest and no new development is expected in the next five days. Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

If you’re heading to the coast this weekend the surfing conditions will be fair. There will be an east-southeast swell with an east-northeast swell mixing with a northeast swell. Wave heights will be 2-3 plus feet. Water temperatures are in the low to mid-80s.

If you’re boating, there will be chance for a few showers. The wind will be out of the east at 5 to 10 knots with 3-4 feet seas and a light chop on the intracoastal.

