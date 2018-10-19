BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — Military families are helping other military families struggling after Hurricane Michael.

Patrick AFB sending donations to Tyndall AFB

They're helping military families struggling after Michael

Many families at Tyndall AFB don't have basic necessities

Friday, family and members of the 45th Space Wing, 920th Rescue Wing and Air Force Technical Applications Center unit based at Patrick Air Force Base packed up donations to send to Tyndall Air Force Base in the Panhandle.

That area was hit hard by the hurricane a couple weeks ago, and many of those families don't have the basic necessities to get by until power and water is restored.

“It's brutal. And we all know here it could happen to us. I think especially for bases in hurricane zones it hits home for us,” said Debbie Schiess, a Patrick AFB spouse.

“Everybody is so good about coming together in a time of need. And this is a great example of that,” said Lisa Fernandez, another Patrick AFB spouse.

One truckload of supplies arrived at Tyndall Thursday -- the next load was packed up Friday will be there by night.