PALM BAY, Florida — Detectives are investigating a double homicide Friday following an alleged home invasion.

Double homicide investigation underway after 2 dead

1 person dead in home, another died at hospital, police say

Police say someone called 911 to report home invasion

The incident happened early Friday in the 900 block of Cotorro Road in Palm Bay.

According to Palm Bay Police, someone called 911 at about 1 a.m. to report a home invasion at the home

When officers got there, they found one person dead. A second person died at a hospital.

DEVELOPING: In Palm Bay (Brevard Co) where pive are investigating a double homicide. They say it happened after a home invasion around 1AM at a home (where white car is) on Cotorro Rd. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/vABwYNaBj2 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) October 19, 2018

People at the home who identified themselves as family and friends said the two people killed were men. They didn't know why anyone would want to kill them.

Lt. Steve Bland said detectives were trying to develop possible suspect information, but at this point, there were no arrests.

Police were expected to release more information later Friday.

No further details have been provided at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8744. You can remain anonymous.