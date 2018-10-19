ORLANDO, Florida — It's going to be another warm day for Central Florida, but gradual falling temperatures are in the forecast.
- Friday's highs at a chilly 89 degrees
- Seasonable temps ahead
- Few weekend showers
Temperatures will continue to run above average Friday with moisture from a weak front draped across the area.
Onshore winds may carry in a few showers from time to time, but coverage will not be widespread. Highs will run in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A coastal shower is possible overnight; lows will fall to the low-70s.
The recent front will push back north as a warm front on Saturday, causing highs to still run in the upper 80s.
A second front will arrive on Sunday with a more noticeable change in temperatures. The second half of the weekend will feature highs in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 60s.
Poor boating conditions are anticipated Friday due to onshore winds and seas around 3 to 4 feet. Boaters and beach goers could encounter a passing shower.
A moderate risk of rip currents will continue.
Tropical Update
In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida or the United States at this time. Much of the Atlantic basin is quiet.
Hurricane season continues through November 30.
