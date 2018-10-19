LAKELAND, Fla. — Michael Dunn, the Lakeland city commissioner who shot and killed an alleged shoplifter on October 3, was arrested Friday and charged with second degree murder.

A grand jury indicted Dunn on a second-degree murder charge Friday.

Dunn was taken into custody at his attorney's office, according to Lakeland Police. He was subsequently booked at the Polk County Jail.

This is Commissioner #MichaelDunn being booked into the Polk County Jail. He was escorted inside by four detectives. He didn’t say a word while he was booked. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/KM1aehbINO — Stephanie Claytor (@ClaytorReports) October 19, 2018

The shooting occurred at Vets Army Navy Surplus on North Florida Avenue.

According to investigators, Dunn shot Christobal Lopez, 50, at the front of the business. Surveillance video showing the shooting was released to the public with the permission of the Polk County State Attorney's office last Monday.

The video shows Dunn shooting and killing Lopez, who appeared to be trying to leave the store after stealing an item.

According to a spokesperson, the Polk State Attorney's office has informed the Governor's office that a city commissioner has been indicted.

Second-degree murder is punishable by a maximum sentence of life in prison.