KISSIMMEE, Florida — A new nonprofit in Osceola County wants to change the world, two lives at a time.

For some women, having a baby can be a time of celebration. But for those facing an unplanned pregnancy, it can be a time of fear and confusion.

Ivette Rodriguez became a mother at a young age. While her first born is a blessing now, she wasn’t so sure back then, especially facing a pregnancy at 15 years old.

“The difference is that when I went through it, I had no one, and here … you have someone. You have us,” Rodriguez explained.

She doesn’t want another woman to experience the feeling of being scared and alone during a crisis. That’s why she created ‘Beyond Pregnancy Care,’ a nonprofit that offers physical, emotional, and transitional help with the challenges brought on by an unplanned pregnancy.

“My passion comes out. I know that I was built for this,” Rodriguez said.

A Kissimmee-area church, Faith Harvest, recently decided to donate a house in Kissimmee which will be the new home for this nonprofit. In it, they will create offices and a medical exam room with a sonogram machine.

There will also be a room filled with baby-related donations that moms in need can access.

Rodriguez said, “(I want to) transform (this) into a beautiful place where mothers and babies can come and feel like they’re at home.”

She has a vision and wants to expand this safe haven into so much more.

“The sky is the limit. We are open to anything. We would love to have a maternity home attached to it,” she added. “We would love to implement this in other locations to be able to offer the same services, just to help out the moms, babies and their families.”