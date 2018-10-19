LAKELAND, Florida — Take an adventure through hundreds of acres of Florida wilderness all the while spotting hundreds of animals from the African Plains.

"They're so soft and cuddly, and you feel like you can connect with the animals. I honestly never thought I'd get to feed a water buffalo," said first-time visitor Lydia Roberts.

Roberts and her family set out on their own adventure at Safari Wilderness to get in touch with nature and meet some friendly animals.

You can spot everything from baby zebras, to roaming ostriches, to some very friendly water buffalo you'll be able to handfeed.

"You get an up close look at a lot of exotic animals and learn about them at the same time. And right now, it's the only time of the year we don't require reservations, so our gates are open from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.," said Wilderness Safari Manager Philip Allison.

But this isn't your typical safari — they're embracing the fall festivities this October.

You'll find your pumpkin dreams come true on their new pumpkin safaris that let you take your creative side to a new level — decorating all sorts of pumpkins all while sitting among nature and the animals of the African plains.

"I think just being able to see all of these incredible animals that don’t live in Florida natively is pretty cool," Roberts said.

It's a day trip adventure that will let you reconnect with nature, learn about conservation, and get into the spirit of the fall season.

Safari Wilderness is open seven days a week. Their pumpkin safaris are an October only activity so be sure to get out and enjoy it before the end of the month.

For more information, head to their website .