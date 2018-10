APOPKA, Florida — A woman in Apopka was found shot inside a vehicle Thursday night, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office's Watch Commander.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Boy Scout Road.

Orange County deputies were reportedly called because witnesses heard shots being fired.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman shot was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Her condition is not yet known.

No further details are provided at this time.