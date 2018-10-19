DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — For the last quarter century, Biketoberfest has been a beloved Volusia County tradition. This weekend, the event roars back into Daytona Beach.

More than 125,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world to come

Law enforcement urges drivers, bikers caution

Learn more about Biketoberfest here

"The history, the sound, the image, the rallies, everything," Harley Davidson enthusiast Frank Boorn, who purchased his first bike in 1993 as a way to bond with his teenage son, explained what the festival is about for him.

Boorn just nabbed his 55th bike and logged more than 1.28 million miles, as he and his wife, Teresa, globe-trot on their Harleys.



"That's all I did for the last 26 years, almost exclusively is ride. Almost every day, every day," he said.



"It's been an incredible ride, because we've met so many people from so many countries and so many states," said Teresa Boorn.

More than 125,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world come for the weekend to cruise the streets. For law enforcement, that means extra deputies on the streets as well, maintaining order and enforcing rules.

"The challenge is to enforce the motor vehicle code, where everybody knows there's consequences for speeding, there's consequences for reckless driving. And make sure everyone goes home safely," said Sheriff Mike Chitwood of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. "Nobody wants to pick up the paper at the end of this event at read that we had x number of fatalities, either alcohol related or just the fact that people weren't paying attention."

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri echoed Chitwood.

"We want everyone having a good time but don't want anyone revving engines and drinking and driving. If you do stupid things like that, you'll probably be seeing us," added Capri.

Frank Boorn said that he takes safety seriously and carefully documents every service, every mile he has ridden. He is thankful for the experiences his bikes have afforded him and friends he is made along the way.

"Harley has been the greatest way of bringing other people into our lives," said Frank Boorn.

"For a lot of people from the north, it's their last opportunity to ride before snow sets in. And for people like me, it's a wonderful opportunity to see friends that come here from other parts of the country and other countries," he explained. "It's homecoming for me."

As Biketoberfest continues, county leaders are already looking ahead to their other big, economic driver, the 78th Annual Bike Week. It will be held March 8 through 17.