DAYTONA BEACH, Florida — The interim president of Bethune-Cookman University will remain on the job, the school announced Friday.

The board of trustees wrapped up two days of meetings and met with student protesters concerned about the state of the university.

Friday, trustees said the students played a huge part in their decision after they spoke up and displayed their activism throughout the week.

The trustees decided Interim President Judge Hubert Grimes would stay and help out with the permanent presidential search.

"As a result of all of the activity over the last few days that indeed we have come together. The board has made a decision that we're going to move forward -- I'm going to continue to do the work," Grimes said.

Grimes's job status was one issue students and stakeholders were concerned about. Students have protested about it all week long, but Grimes didn't explain why his job was on the line in the first place.

"We're not even going to go into that to try to dig that up," he said.

Grimes quickly moved on, but he said they've submitted a financial recovery plan to deal with their more than $100 million debt and will work on the accreditation issues the university is dealing with.

Grimes wasn't the only one eyes were on, there have also been concerns expressed by students about Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees Michelle Carter Scott's leadership.

Plus students mentioned, her involvement in an unfunded scholarship for hundreds of thousands of dollars for students.

"I am committed to the university. I am committed to working with our interim president. I have the ability to lead this board. We need just to be focused on the big picture -- big picture saving Bethune-Cookman University," Carter-Scott said.

With an audit looming and now a presidential search, they're promising to be more transparent.

"I said I wanted us to get together to do what we need to do to solve the problems of this university," Grimes said.

Grimes said he isn't interested in the permanent position

Applications are due by December 3, then they'll hold private interviews. The university is hoping they’ll officially have their seventh president by February 15.