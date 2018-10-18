INTERNATIONAL — President Donald Trump says he will give Turkey and Saudi Arabia space to investigate the disappearance of a Washington Post columnist who has not been seen in two weeks.

Jamal Khashoggi missing for two weeks; feared dead

He wrote about the abuse of Arab governments

The president is not saying whether the FBI is involved in an investigation about the fate of Jamal Khashoggi.

Meantime, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says U.S. officials need to know the facts before figuring out how to respond.

Turkey claims to have an audio recording from within the Saudi consulate that proves Khashoggi was killed.

Turkish officials said his body was dismembered after his death and that the walls inside the consulate in Istanbul were re-painted before investigators got into the building on Monday.

Khashoggi wrote, among other things, how Arab governments has silence the media and imprison those who speak out against them.