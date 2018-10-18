NEW YORK - A man who died in a fire at Trump Tower in April is being sued by the Trump Organization.

The firm is looking to collect $90,000 in unpaid fees.

The Trump Tower board filed suit against the estate of Todd Brassner and his heirs on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old died six months ago when his apartment went up in flames.

Brassner defaulted on his common charges three years ago and had recently filed for bankruptcy.

The fire was ruled an accident, and the fire department said Brassner's apartment did not have a smoke alarm.

The building itself has no sprinklers because of a city law that exempts older skyscrapers from installing them.