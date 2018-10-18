ORLANDO, Florida — A 37-year-old man passed out after getting off Disney World's Splash Mountain in September, according to the most recent state report on injuries and illnesses at Florida's major theme parks.

State report documenting theme park injuries, illnesses released

Man with pre-existing condition passed out after riding Splash Mountain

Quarterly report allows parks to be exempt from state inspection

The third-quarter incident report was released Thursday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To remain exempt from state inspection, theme parks are required to officially report any ride-related injuries or illnesses that require a hospital stay of 24 hours or more.

The man had a pre-existing condition and lost consciousness after he exited the ride September 16, the report said.

Elsewhere at Disney World, a 79-year-old woman felt ill before and after riding The Seas with Nemo & Friends on that same day. On August 6, a 69-year-old woman became disoriented on Space Mountain and could not get off of the coaster without help.

At Universal Orlando, a 39-year-old woman felt sick after riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey on September 3. At Volcano Bay, a 51-year-old man experienced hip pain while riding the Kala & Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slide .

No incidents were reported for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Legoland Florida or SeaWorld Orlando, according to the report, which covers July through September of this year.