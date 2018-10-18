NATIONWIDE — A report released Wednesday shows that most of the top 25 burger chains across the nation still have antibiotics in their meat.

Report reviews, grades antibiotics in meat bought

Only Shake Shack, Burger-Fi got 'A' rating

LINK: Read the full 'Chain Reactions' report

The annual report, called "Chain Reactions," reviews and grades 25 of the largest fast food restaurants in the U.S. and the antibiotics found in the meat they buy.

Twenty-two burger chains received F's, including popular chains like McDonalds, Burger King, In-N-Out, and Five Guys.

The only two restaurants to pass with flying colors are two of the newest ones on the list — Shake Shack and Burger-Fi were the only two places to receive A's.

Wendy’s was the only restaurant that got a D-minus grade.

According to the report, using antibiotics in livestock, contributes to antibiotic resistance in humans, and that's how people contract "superbugs."

The annual report is conducted by the Natural Resources Defense Council, Food Animal Concerns Trust, Consumer Reports, Center for Food Safety, and Friends of the Earth.