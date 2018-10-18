ORLANDO, Florida — It was a pivotal moment for a company that was on the brink of shutting its doors: Orlando Ballet broke ground on a new 37,000-square-foot facility Thursday, nestled along Orlando's Lake Formosa.

The center, set to open in the fall of 2019, will reunite the company, school, and offices under one roof.

“This is going to be the moment in time that people look back 20 years from now and say, 'That's when everything changed,'" said Shane Jewell, the company's new executive director. “It’s the next chapter in Orlando Ballet in terms of our growth.”

Three months ago, Jewell took the reins of the company after leaving his post at Oklahoma City Ballet. Since then, he's been analyzing every aspect of its operations. So when the new building will open — a $12 million project — it will be a "well-oiled machine."

“Having lots of performances is the dream because that’s what we love to do," said 18-year-old dancer, Sydney Ransbury, who joined the second company this past year after taking up dance six years ago.

“It’s really exciting to see where the company is going to be going," she said.

But, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the ballet. Mold forced them out of their old home, followed by years of financial setbacks and turnover.

“We almost closed our doors, and we had to ask a question to the community, 'Do you want Orlando Ballet to be here?'" Jewell said. "The answer was a resounding yes."

Jewell said that financial support began pouring in, including from late benefactor Harriett Lake, who gave more than $7.5 million toward the project, which now carries her name.

“Her last donation came, on the heels, basically of her deathbed," said Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs. "And not surprising, this was the most important thing she wanted to leave behind. I think all of us regret is that we weren’t able to have this groundbreaking while she was still with us. But, the community is still carrying forward this vision.”

Jacobs said that the county also believes in Lake's vision. On October 30, they'll vote on the final $4 million for construction, coming from Tourist Development Tax (TDT) dollars.

The county, through its Arts and Cultural Affairs Advisor Council, already allocated $500,000 to help pay for an auditorium space, which can be rented out for weddings and events.

“I hope in the future, the Orlando Ballet will become a national and international, recognizable name. That people will come here specially to see our ballet. And to do that, you have to invest," Jacobs said.

The city is investing as well, leasing the ground of an old, seldom-used neighborhood center to the Ballet for $1 per year.

Jewell said that as ticket sales rise, he has distinct plans for the future of his company.

“More productions, more dancers, longer contracts for dancers, more classes for the school. We don’t just want to be a school people think of when they think of classical ballet training," he said.

"(It's) a beautiful space for us to perform and practice," said Ransbury. “I think it’s going to be a really new exciting chapter for Orlando Ballet."