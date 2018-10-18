ORLANDO, Florida — Go out there and enjoy the warm autumn weather.
- The highs for Thursday at 90 degrees
Another unseasonably warm day is expected for Central Florida in advance of an approaching front. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees under partly sunny skies.
Widely scattered showers are possible by the afternoon, potentially accompanied by a rumble of thunder. A stray shower is possible overnight as the front drops south. Lows will stay in the low to mid-70s.
With the front stalled to our south for Friday and Saturday, onshore winds behind it will send in occasional showers to start the weekend.
Temperatures will not be dramatically cooler, still in the upper 80s. A second front will arrive on Sunday to usher in a more noticeable change in temperatures. By Monday, highs will be in the low to mid-80s with lows in the 60s.
Deteriorating boating conditions are anticipated Thursday winds turning onshore, up to 10 to 15 knots by afternoon. An Isolated shower is possible, mainly late in the day.
A moderate risk of rip currents will continue. It will be considered poor to fair for surfing with a minor east-southeast swell in the nearshore waters. Offshore, expect seas to rise slightly to 3 to 4 feet.
Tropical Update
In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida or the United States at this time. Much of the Atlantic basin is quiet.
Hurricane season continues through November 30.
