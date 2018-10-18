ORLANDO, Florida -- A woman died after being struck by a vehicle as she tried to walk across Silver Star Road Thursday morning.

Woman struck and killed on Silver Star Road in Orange County

Motorist drove about a mile away before calling FHP, troopers say

Woman died at ORMC; identity has not been released

The crash was initially thought to be a fatal hit-and-run, because the vehicle that struck her drove away. Florida Highway Patrol said that driver traveled about a mile away before she stopped and called FHP, telling them she thought she struck debris, troopers said.

The crash happened at around 6:15 a.m. near Hiawassee Road, when a 2015 Kia four-door driven by Jean Gray, 68 of Fern Park struck the woman.

The woman died at Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to an FHP report. Her identitiy has not been released.

Gray was not injured, and she was wearing a seat belt, troopers said. She was being interviewed as part of the crash investigation, they said.