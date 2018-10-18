ORLANDO, Florida — Disney World plans to open a nature-themed resort on the old River Country property, the company announced Thursday.

New Disney resort coming to old River Country site

Nature-inspired resort to be built along Bay Lake

Resort will include more than 900 hotel rooms

RELATED: Disney files permit for another Magic Kingdom-area project Disney files permit for work near River Country site



Disney said the new resort will be built along Bay Lake in Lake Buena Vista, between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground.

According to Disney, the resort will include more the 900 hotel rooms and will be themed to "complement its natural surroundings."

Although it has not been named yet, the resort is slated to be the 16th Disney Vacation Club property and will be built on the old River County property , a former Disney water park.

The new resort will join three other resorts currently being built at Disney World that will add more than 1,700 hotel rooms in the next four years, the company said in a news release.

Disney World is adding several attractions in the coming years. A Tron-themed coaster is planned for Magic Kingdom's Tomorrowland. At Epcot, new rides based on Guardians of the Galaxy and Ratatouille are under construction.