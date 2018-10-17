NATIONWIDE — The already-giant Mega Millions prize is now at $868 million after a drawing Tuesday night turned up no winners.

The numbers for Tuesday were 3-45-49-61-69 and a Mega Ball of 9.

Lottery officials raised the estimated jackpot, which had been $667 million. The next drawing will be Friday. If someone wins the jackpot, it would mark the second-largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday has rolled to an estimated annuity of $345 million.

"Lotteries are in the fun and games business, and who wouldn't have fun thinking about nearly a billion dollars in prizes?" Mega Millions Lead Director Gordon Medenica said.

The current Mega Millions jackpot has been increasing since it was last won July 24, when 11 coworkers in California shared $543 million. The last Powerball jackpot of $245.6 million was won by a New York man August 11.

The odds of winning the top Mega Millions prize is one in 302.5 million.

The largest lottery prize in U.S. history was a 2016 Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion, shared by three winners. The combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined are over a billion dollars ($1,012,000,000 to be exact).