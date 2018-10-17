WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will present the Medal of Honor today to a retired sergeant major who carried wounded Marines to safety in Vietnam.

Retired Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley to get Medal of Honor

He took command in Vietnam battle after officer severely hurt

In view of enemy, Canley scaled wall to help, carry wounded Marines

The Medal of Honor is the nation's highest military distinction.

More than 50 years later, retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley will receive the medal in Washington .

He's being honored for his actions from January 31 to February 6, 1968 while serving in Vietnam. According to the White House:

While serving as a company gunnery sergeant, Canley fought off multiple enemy attacks while making his way to Hue City to find allies who were surrounded. Several times, he carried wounded Marines to safety, despite being wounded himself.

When his commanding officer was severely wounded, he took charge and led his company into Hue and commanded the company of Marines for three days. On February 6 at a hospital compound, he scaled a wall twice in view of the enemy to help wounded Marines and carry them to safety.

The ceremony is set to happen at about 4 p.m. EDT.

Canley visits Traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in NC

(Defense Department video)