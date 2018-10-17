ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —The woman who police say she stole more than $30,000 worth of jewelry and other items from a home is now out after posting bond early this morning.

Shannon Hutchens worked as a housekeeper for a family in Windermere. But according to police, did a lot more than just clean for them.

She advertised she was a housekeeper on Care.com. A site that connects caregivers, from childcare and pet walkers—to housekeeping—with posted jobs.

Windermere police posted pictures, trying to identify the owners of the jewelry, which included earrings, bracelets and necklaces worth thousands of dollars.

Police then said they were searching for the 34-year-old woman, who they said was recently evicted from her home in Apopka. They put a warrant out for her arrest. Even including that she was last seen driving a Chevy sedan.

Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers announced they had arrested Hutchens and charged her with second degree grand theft, a felony charge.

She was taken to the Orange County Jail with a bond set at $7,500.