DAYTONA BEACH SHORES A pilot had to make an emergency landing at Daytona Beach Shores on Tuesday, feet away from dozens of beach goers.

75-year-old pilot says he landed in the water to avoid hitting beachgoers

Pilot Richard Goosman says his plane ran out of gas

The 75-year-old pilot made it out safely, but Richard Goosman's plane is still on the beach Wednesday morning in Volusia County.

Goosman landed in the water and he told safety officials he did so to avoid hitting the people who were on the shore.

The plane hit the water with considerable force and the right wing on the plane is broken and there is also visible damage on the nose of the plane.

Beachgoers say they were mostly surprised by how the plane landed in the water.

"It was definitely a scary moment when it came in. It wasn't going extremely quick but it was just the way it hit the water," said Will Grider.

Goosman told Volusia Beach Safety officials he was flying down from North Carolina on Tuesday when he ran out of fuel.

Volusia County Beach Safety says the pilot was rescued by lifeguards after he got out of the aircraft and climbed onto a wing.

He was still conscious and alert when lifeguards reached him, but Goosman was taken to the hospital for precautionary treatment.

His plane will be towed away later Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board so that the FAA can begin its investigation.