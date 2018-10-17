ORANGE COUNTY, Florida — A young boy who was abducted two years ago in Massachusetts was found in good health Tuesday in the Orlando area, deputies said.

Massachusetts boy missing since 2016 found in Orlando area

Deputies: Boy was 3 year old when abducted; he's now 5

Mom, Christina Hale, 40, charged with kidnapping

The boy, who was 3 years old when he went missing and is now 5, was abducted in Webster, Massachusetts, by his mother, 40-year-old Christina Hale, in 2016, investigators said.

She was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the Conway neighborhood of Orange County and charged with parental kidnapping of a minor.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the boy was granted full custody to his father by Massachusetts courts in September 2016. He disappeared soon after.

An anonymous tip into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to surveil the Orlando-area home, where they found Hale and the boy, who is in good health.

The 5-year-old was turned over to the Department of Children and Families to reunite him with his father in Webster.