ORLANDO, Fla. — The two drivers involved in a crash that sent a school bus into a swimming pool last week will be ticketed by Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP say it's finished its investigation into the October 12 collision between an SUV and a bus for Magnolia School.

At the time each driver says the other swerved into their lane. Troopers ticketed the bus driver, Eddikson Pena, 53, for driving over the double yellow line. The driver of the SUV, Yerica Vilorio Cuevas, 25, was ticketed for failure to use due care.

The crash happened west of Hiawassee Road, in the area of Willowood Street and Rushwood Court. FHP says the bus struck the front of the SUV, causing the bus to go off the road, through a chain link fence, and then into the backyard of a home, finally ending in the swimming pool.

No one on the bus was hurt. Three children in the SUV had minor injuries, and Cuevas was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.