MANATEE COUNTY, Florida — Stone crab season is under way in Florida as red tide has taken over parts of the Gulf coast.

For Capt. Katie Tupin, clearer water and sunny skies are signs of what she hopes will be a good start to the season.

"I wasn't sure at first, but just from what I've been seeing, I think it's going to be alright," Tupin said.

For close to two months, red tide has been relentless in the waters off Manatee County. The red tide toxins can threaten or even kill stone crabs.

"So it's kind of a one-two punch," said Dr. Phillip Gravinese of Mote Marine Laboratory. "They might get a little lethargic from the red tide and then later on the low oxygen comes in and hits them again."

Gravinese said there's a chance this year's catch will be a little lower than normal, but it's hard to know for sure.

"The crabs also may be able to migrate away a short distance to get into better conditions," Gravinese said.

Off the fishing village of Cortez, that's what Tupin is seeing. She said there's no shortage of stone crabs and that they've learned to adapt.

"Most of the ones I've been seeing, they've been burying themselves up and going into shells," Tupin said.

Those who study these crabs say the effects are not instant and it's more about what the long-term impact will be.

"This could have potential to possibly limit catch in the future," Gravinese said.

But as restaurants who bank on seafood start to bounce back from the red tide issues, those who work on the water hope the early signs of a good harvest will stick around.

"I'm really hopeful for this season," Tupin said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says stone crabs are safe to eat, even if they've been in red tide affected waters.